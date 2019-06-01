D & H India consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 20.63 croreNet profit of D & H India rose 500.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 905.26% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 79.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.6320.63 0 79.4168.70 16 OPM %7.904.07 -7.255.01 - PBDT1.400.60 133 4.442.13 108 PBT1.030.16 544 2.680.39 587 NP0.600.10 500 1.910.19 905
