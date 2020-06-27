D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 28.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 14.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter
L T Foods standalone net profit rises 63.04% in the March 2020 quarter
Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the December 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 6.47% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 163.94 croreNet profit of D-Link India rose 28.80% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 163.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.16% to Rs 35.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 740.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 715.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales163.94184.79 -11 740.08715.70 3 OPM %3.586.39 -5.726.42 - PBDT9.0712.10 -25 50.6847.91 6 PBT7.6511.79 -35 44.9346.64 -4 NP8.906.91 29 35.2226.45 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU