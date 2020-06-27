JUST IN
D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 28.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 163.94 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 28.80% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 163.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.16% to Rs 35.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 740.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 715.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales163.94184.79 -11 740.08715.70 3 OPM %3.586.39 -5.726.42 - PBDT9.0712.10 -25 50.6847.91 6 PBT7.6511.79 -35 44.9346.64 -4 NP8.906.91 29 35.2226.45 33

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 18:10 IST

