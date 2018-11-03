JUST IN
Business Standard

D-Link India standalone net profit declines 30.05% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 172.08 crore

Net profit of D-Link India declined 30.05% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 172.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 178.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales172.08178.89 -4 OPM %6.859.35 -PBDT11.9616.54 -28 PBT11.7116.28 -28 NP7.5210.75 -30

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:15 IST

