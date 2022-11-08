D. P. Abhushan standalone net profit declines 23.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 485.33 crore

Net profit of D. P. Abhushan declined 23.02% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 485.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 448.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.485.33448.273.004.3112.3115.7611.1214.578.3610.86

