D. P. Abhushan standalone net profit declines 23.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of D. P. Abhushan declined 23.02% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 485.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 448.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales485.33448.27 8 OPM %3.004.31 -PBDT12.3115.76 -22 PBT11.1214.57 -24 NP8.3610.86 -23

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

