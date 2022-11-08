D. P. Abhushan standalone net profit declines 23.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 33677.19% in the March 2022 quarter
Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Dollar Industries standalone net profit rises 84.63% in the March 2022 quarter
Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.32% in the March 2022 quarter
India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 485.33 croreNet profit of D. P. Abhushan declined 23.02% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 485.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 448.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales485.33448.27 8 OPM %3.004.31 -PBDT12.3115.76 -22 PBT11.1214.57 -24 NP8.3610.86 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU