D. P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 23.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 671.82 croreNet profit of D. P. Abhushan rose 23.56% to Rs 19.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 671.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 668.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales671.82668.11 1 OPM %4.673.94 -PBDT27.2422.30 22 PBT26.0621.11 23 NP19.5615.83 24
