D. P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 23.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 671.82 crore

Net profit of D. P. Abhushan rose 23.56% to Rs 19.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 671.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 668.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.671.82668.114.673.9427.2422.3026.0621.1119.5615.83

