D P Wires standalone net profit declines 10.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.80% to Rs 52.39 crore

Net profit of D P Wires declined 10.58% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.80% to Rs 52.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.3973.58 -29 OPM %7.046.01 -PBDT4.124.50 -8 PBT3.654.17 -12 NP2.793.12 -11

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:21 IST

