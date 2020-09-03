D P Wires standalone net profit declines 10.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.80% to Rs 52.39 crore

Net profit of D P Wires declined 10.58% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.80% to Rs 52.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.52.3973.587.046.014.124.503.654.172.793.12

