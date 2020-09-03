D P Wires standalone net profit declines 10.58% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MPS consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2020 quarter
NHPC consolidated net profit declines 17.05% in the June 2020 quarter
CDG Petchem consolidated net profit declines 67.65% in the March 2020 quarter
Dr Lal Pathlabs standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the March 2020 quarter
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit declines 28.19% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.80% to Rs 52.39 croreNet profit of D P Wires declined 10.58% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.80% to Rs 52.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.3973.58 -29 OPM %7.046.01 -PBDT4.124.50 -8 PBT3.654.17 -12 NP2.793.12 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU