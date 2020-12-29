Dabur India Ltd gains for fifth session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 529.4, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.44% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 529.4, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47482.1, up 0.27%. Dabur India Ltd has risen around 4.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34181.1, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 529.15, up 0.48% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 14.44% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 71.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

