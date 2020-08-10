Dabur India Ltd soars 1.29%, rises for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 518.9, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% gain in NIFTY and a 10.18% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 518.9, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. Dabur India Ltd has added around 7.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31490.6, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 518.8, up 1.42% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 20.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% gain in NIFTY and a 10.18% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 71.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)