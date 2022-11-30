Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 partners with 'Joy e-bike'

In recognition to event's theme 'Go Green'

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, manufacturer of electric two-wheelers brand 'Joy e-bike', has been named the Powered by Partner for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

The association is set to power and drive DPIFF's this year's theme 'Go Green'. As the international film event takes up the cause of global warming and climate change, Joy-e-bike has been signed as the Powered By Partner to spread awareness around sustainability and environment-friendly practices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)