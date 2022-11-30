JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

IDFC allots 11.81 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 partners with 'Joy e-bike'

Capital Market 

In recognition to event's theme 'Go Green'

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, manufacturer of electric two-wheelers brand 'Joy e-bike', has been named the Powered by Partner for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

The association is set to power and drive DPIFF's this year's theme 'Go Green'. As the international film event takes up the cause of global warming and climate change, Joy-e-bike has been signed as the Powered By Partner to spread awareness around sustainability and environment-friendly practices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU