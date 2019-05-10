Dai-ichi Karkaria reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.17% to Rs 19.77 croreNet loss of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 52.17% to Rs 19.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.13% to Rs 92.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 146.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales19.7741.33 -52 92.35146.88 -37 OPM %-15.939.85 --11.7110.40 - PBDT-5.074.69 PL -14.8120.84 PL PBT-7.441.70 PL -22.9416.37 PL NP-1.941.77 PL -12.6311.98 PL
