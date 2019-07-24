Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 46.53% in the March 2019 quarter
Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Natasha Dalal sends out love to Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan celebrates Natasha Dalal's birthday
Birthday wishes pour in for Shraddha Kapoor
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Dalal Street Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales0.100 0 OPM %40.000 -PBDT0.04-0.05 LP PBT0.04-0.05 LP NP0.03-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU