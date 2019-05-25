Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 46.53% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sebi fines Dalal Street Investments Rs 10 lakh for disclosure lapses
Sebi settles cases with two entities in matter of Dalal Street Investments
Dalal Family unveils amazing works of Bharat Dalal
British Indian woman plans book on daughter's suicide
-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Dalal Street Investments declined 46.53% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.54% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.91% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.25 -40 0.153.67 -96 OPM %-6.67-560.00 --980.0045.23 - PBDT0.505.33 -91 -0.1911.41 PL PBT0.505.33 -91 -0.1911.41 PL NP2.855.33 -47 2.168.83 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU