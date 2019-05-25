JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 46.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Dalal Street Investments declined 46.53% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.54% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.91% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.25 -40 0.153.67 -96 OPM %-6.67-560.00 --980.0045.23 - PBDT0.505.33 -91 -0.1911.41 PL PBT0.505.33 -91 -0.1911.41 PL NP2.855.33 -47 2.168.83 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements