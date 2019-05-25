Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 46.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Street Investments declined 46.53% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.54% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.91% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.150.250.153.67-6.67-560.00-980.0045.230.505.33-0.1911.410.505.33-0.1911.412.855.332.168.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)