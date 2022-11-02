Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 76.77% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 2971.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 76.77% to Rs 46.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 2971.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2581.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2971.002581.00 15 OPM %12.6924.06 -PBDT361.00616.00 -41 PBT29.00313.00 -91 NP46.00198.00 -77
