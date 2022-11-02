Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 76.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 2971.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 76.77% to Rs 46.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 2971.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2581.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2971.002581.0012.6924.06361.00616.0029.00313.0046.00198.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)