Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 3355.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 142.86% to Rs 204.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 3355.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2734.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3355.002734.00 23 OPM %19.2315.03 -PBDT611.00395.00 55 PBT286.0093.00 208 NP204.0084.00 143
