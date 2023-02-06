JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 3355.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 142.86% to Rs 204.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 3355.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2734.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3355.002734.00 23 OPM %19.2315.03 -PBDT611.00395.00 55 PBT286.0093.00 208 NP204.0084.00 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU