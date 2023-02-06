Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 3355.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 142.86% to Rs 204.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 3355.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2734.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3355.002734.0019.2315.03611.00395.00286.0093.00204.0084.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)