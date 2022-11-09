Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 80.23% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.26% to Rs 578.86 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 80.23% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.26% to Rs 578.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 725.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales578.86725.92 -20 OPM %1.2611.81 -PBDT32.5398.56 -67 PBT4.6877.73 -94 NP11.7159.22 -80
