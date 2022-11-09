Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 80.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.26% to Rs 578.86 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 80.23% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.26% to Rs 578.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 725.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.578.86725.921.2611.8132.5398.564.6877.7311.7159.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)