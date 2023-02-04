Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit rises 16.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 599.99 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 16.35% to Rs 64.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 599.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 615.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales599.99615.67 -3 OPM %18.7514.33 -PBDT125.92103.24 22 PBT93.7479.13 18 NP64.9155.79 16
