Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit rises 16.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 16.35% to Rs 64.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 599.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 615.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.599.99615.6718.7514.33125.92103.2493.7479.1364.9155.79

