Dalmia Cement (Bharat) standalone net profit declines 94.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 2701.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) declined 94.42% to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 2701.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2336.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2701.002336.00 16 OPM %11.4823.63 -PBDT270.00525.00 -49 PBT-22.00251.00 PL NP11.00197.00 -94
