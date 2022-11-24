Dalmia Cement (Bharat) standalone net profit declines 94.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 2701.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) declined 94.42% to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 2701.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2336.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2701.002336.0011.4823.63270.00525.00-22.00251.0011.00197.00

