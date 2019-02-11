JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech appoints director
Business Standard

Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 158.68 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries declined 5.15% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 155.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales158.68155.54 2 OPM %6.096.09 -PBDT6.246.91 -10 PBT3.324.76 -30 NP3.503.69 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements