Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 158.68 croreNet profit of Damodar Industries declined 5.15% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 155.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales158.68155.54 2 OPM %6.096.09 -PBDT6.246.91 -10 PBT3.324.76 -30 NP3.503.69 -5
