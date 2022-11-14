Danlaw Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 22.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.48% to Rs 37.99 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India declined 22.38% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.48% to Rs 37.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.9930.528.957.862.872.291.771.131.111.43

