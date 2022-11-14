JUST IN
Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Danlaw Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 22.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.48% to Rs 37.99 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India declined 22.38% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.48% to Rs 37.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.9930.52 24 OPM %8.957.86 -PBDT2.872.29 25 PBT1.771.13 57 NP1.111.43 -22

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:50 IST

