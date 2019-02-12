Danlaw Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 191.29% to Rs 15.38 croreNet loss of Danlaw Technologies India reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 191.29% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.385.28 191 OPM %-4.037.58 -PBDT-0.550.48 PL PBT-0.930.44 PL NP-0.510.31 PL
