Danlaw Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 16.71 croreNet loss of Danlaw Technologies India reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 54.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.7116.78 0 54.8554.70 0 OPM %3.830.48 --7.75-1.55 - PBDT0.630.48 31 -3.46-0.02 -17200 PBT-1.260.23 PL -6.66-1.14 -484 NP-1.350.77 PL -4.53-0.49 -824
