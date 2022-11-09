Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2022 quarter
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
Basic materials shares edge higher
Board of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper recommends final dividend
Genus Paper hits the roof on commencing commercial production of kraft paper
-
Sales rise 58.08% to Rs 15.95 croreNet profit of Danube Industries rose 145.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.08% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.9510.09 58 OPM %2.451.49 -PBDT0.370.16 131 PBT0.360.15 140 NP0.270.11 145
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU