JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 58.08% to Rs 15.95 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries rose 145.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.08% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.9510.09 58 OPM %2.451.49 -PBDT0.370.16 131 PBT0.360.15 140 NP0.270.11 145

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU