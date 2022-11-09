Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.08% to Rs 15.95 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries rose 145.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.08% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.9510.092.451.490.370.160.360.150.270.11

