Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.84 croreNet profit of Danube Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.840 0 OPM %1.090 -PBDT0.060 0 PBT0.060 0 NP0.040.03 33
