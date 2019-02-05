Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Datasoft Applications Software (India) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %40.00-50.00 -PBDT0.03-0.01 LP PBT0.03-0.01 LP NP0.03-0.01 LP
