Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Datasoft Applications Software (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 0.060.06 0 OPM %-50.00-33.33 --83.33-133.33 - PBDT00 0 0.01-0.02 LP PBT00 0 0.01-0.02 LP NP00 0 0.01-0.02 LP

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 15:15 IST

