Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.48 crore

Net loss of Daulat Securities reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -1.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.480.77 PL -1.010.06 PL OPM %125.0098.70 -146.53-716.67 - PBDT-0.460.87 PL -1.040 0 PBT-0.490.86 PL -1.07-0.03 -3467 NP-0.490.87 PL -1.07-0.02 -5250

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 17:11 IST

