Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
JNU violence: 49 people including two who feature in TV channel sting asked to join probe by Delhi police
Maha boy crushed by school bus moments after alighting from it
Maha: Two infants recover from COVID-19 in Kalyan
HC seeks DU response on student's plea to declare Eco (H) 5th sem results
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.48 croreNet loss of Daulat Securities reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -1.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.480.77 PL -1.010.06 PL OPM %125.0098.70 -146.53-716.67 - PBDT-0.460.87 PL -1.040 0 PBT-0.490.86 PL -1.07-0.03 -3467 NP-0.490.87 PL -1.07-0.02 -5250
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU