DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 18.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.11% to Rs 10.18 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 18.00% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.11% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.186.92 47 OPM %26.9244.22 -PBDT2.582.84 -9 PBT2.362.69 -12 NP1.642.00 -18

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:35 IST

