DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 18.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Market opens lower amid negtive global cues; breadth strong
PNB, Ashoka Buildcon, PB Fintech in focus
-
Sales rise 47.11% to Rs 10.18 croreNet profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 18.00% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.11% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.186.92 47 OPM %26.9244.22 -PBDT2.582.84 -9 PBT2.362.69 -12 NP1.642.00 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU