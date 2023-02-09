DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 18.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.11% to Rs 10.18 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 18.00% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.11% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.186.9226.9244.222.582.842.362.691.642.00

