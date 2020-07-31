JUST IN
DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.09% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers rose 60.98% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.582.03 27 OPM %39.1539.41 -PBDT0.930.68 37 PBT0.840.60 40 NP0.660.41 61

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 16:48 IST

