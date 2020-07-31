DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DB (International) Stock Brokers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter
DB (International) Stock Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sensex, Nifty hold firm near day's high
Lockdown: BSE Brokers' Forum praises mkt participants for smooth functioning of capital mkts
Investors to submit form to brokers for receiving electronic contract note: Sebi
-
Sales rise 27.09% to Rs 2.58 croreNet profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers rose 60.98% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.582.03 27 OPM %39.1539.41 -PBDT0.930.68 37 PBT0.840.60 40 NP0.660.41 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU