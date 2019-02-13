JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 48.93% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

DB (International) Stock Brokers standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.35% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 45.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.35% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.212.81 -21 OPM %48.4261.21 -PBDT1.021.69 -40 PBT0.961.66 -42 NP0.661.20 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements