DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 2.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DCM Shriram slides as Q2 PAT skid 19% YoY to Rs 128 cr
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 19.17% in the September 2022 quarter
DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Shriram Transport chairman S. Lakshmninarayanan resigns
DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 3354.97 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram declined 2.20% to Rs 342.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 349.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 3354.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2777.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3354.972777.50 21 OPM %16.5221.20 -PBDT574.89596.61 -4 PBT509.26536.01 -5 NP342.09349.79 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU