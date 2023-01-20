DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 2.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 3354.97 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 2.20% to Rs 342.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 349.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 3354.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2777.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3354.972777.5016.5221.20574.89596.61509.26536.01342.09349.79

