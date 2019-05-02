JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%.

DCM Shriram standalone net profit rises 366.34% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 477.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.25% to Rs 1880.17 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 477.42% to Rs 292.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 1880.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1550.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.24% to Rs 905.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 669.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 7743.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6858.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1880.171550.69 21 7743.346858.01 13 OPM %21.185.51 -17.6815.09 - PBDT415.2174.98 454 1337.391008.00 33 PBT371.5938.34 869 1180.24867.34 36 NP292.8150.71 477 905.50669.56 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU