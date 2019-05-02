DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 477.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.25% to Rs 1880.17 crore

Net profit of rose 477.42% to Rs 292.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 1880.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1550.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.24% to Rs 905.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 669.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 7743.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6858.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1880.171550.697743.346858.0121.185.5117.6815.09415.2174.981337.391008.00371.5938.341180.24867.34292.8150.71905.50669.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)