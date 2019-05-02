DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 477.42% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.25% to Rs 1880.17 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 477.42% to Rs 292.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 1880.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1550.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.24% to Rs 905.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 669.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 7743.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6858.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1880.171550.69 21 7743.346858.01 13 OPM %21.185.51 -17.6815.09 - PBDT415.2174.98 454 1337.391008.00 33 PBT371.5938.34 869 1180.24867.34 36 NP292.8150.71 477 905.50669.56 35
