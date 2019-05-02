DCM Shriram standalone net profit rises 366.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 1866.85 crore

Net profit of rose 366.34% to Rs 288.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 1866.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1537.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.72% to Rs 906.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 688.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 7659.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6768.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

