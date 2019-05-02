DCM Shriram standalone net profit rises 366.34% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 1866.85 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 366.34% to Rs 288.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 1866.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1537.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.72% to Rs 906.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 688.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 7659.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6768.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1866.851537.26 21 7659.166768.64 13 OPM %21.326.04 -17.8415.40 - PBDT411.7985.64 381 1335.241023.93 30 PBT368.7549.51 645 1180.30885.46 33 NP288.4861.86 366 906.83688.44 32
