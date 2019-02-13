DCW reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DCW reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2018 quarter
DCW reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.88 crore in the June 2018 quarter
J&J announces $5 billion share repurchase plan
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals plans to buyback FCC Bonds aggregating USD 100 mn
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals update on repurchase of bonds
-
Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 322.29 croreNet Loss of DCW reported to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 322.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 273.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales322.29273.92 18 OPM %9.6814.76 -PBDT9.1221.04 -57 PBT-12.67-1.00 -1167 NP-9.03-0.75 -1104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU