DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 57.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of DE Nora India declined 57.98% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.3714.7712.3236.562.385.462.144.781.583.76

