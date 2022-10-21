DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 57.98% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 14.37 croreNet profit of DE Nora India declined 57.98% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.3714.77 -3 OPM %12.3236.56 -PBDT2.385.46 -56 PBT2.144.78 -55 NP1.583.76 -58
