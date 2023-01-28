DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 99.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 19.19 croreNet profit of DE Nora India rose 99.59% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.1915.39 25 OPM %27.1025.21 -PBDT6.693.96 69 PBT6.443.28 96 NP4.812.41 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU