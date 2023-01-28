DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 99.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 19.19 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India rose 99.59% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

