Deccan Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 18.22% in the March 2019 quarter
SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 5.80% in the December 2018 quarter
NRB Industrial Bearings allots 50 lakh preference shares to Promoter
Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 32.14% in the March 2019 quarter
Bimetal Bearings standalone net profit rises 42.53% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.27 croreNet Loss of Deccan Bearings reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 79.48% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.270.99 -73 0.713.46 -79 OPM %-51.85-18.18 --63.38-16.76 - PBDT-0.08-0.12 33 -0.36-0.51 29 PBT-0.11-0.15 27 -0.47-0.64 27 NP-0.14-0.12 -17 -0.50-0.61 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU