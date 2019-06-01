Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 50.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 154.07 crore

Net profit of rose 50.23% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 154.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 163.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.48% to Rs 46.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 651.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 570.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

