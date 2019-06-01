Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 50.23% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 154.07 croreNet profit of Deccan Cements rose 50.23% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 154.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 163.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.48% to Rs 46.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 651.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 570.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales154.07163.65 -6 651.42570.25 14 OPM %18.2313.07 -14.6214.95 - PBDT29.4720.63 43 97.3683.54 17 PBT23.7014.96 58 75.0560.85 23 NP13.078.70 50 46.0638.55 19
