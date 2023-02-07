Decillion Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Decillion Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Decillion Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team
-
Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Decillion Finance reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.19 21 OPM %69.57-268.42 -PBDT0.14-0.52 LP PBT0.14-0.52 LP NP0.10-0.46 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU