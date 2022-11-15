Decillion Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Decillion Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.28 -11 OPM %72.0064.29 -PBDT0.160.18 -11 PBT0.160.18 -11 NP0.120.15 -20
