Decillion Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Decillion Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.250.2872.0064.290.160.180.160.180.120.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)