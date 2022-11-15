Decipher Labs consolidated net profit declines 20.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.82% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Decipher Labs declined 20.13% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.82% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.1214.93-7.1811.051.681.681.571.461.191.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)