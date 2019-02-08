Deco-Mica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.30% to Rs 13.34 croreNet profit of Deco-Mica remain constant at Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.3411.57 15 OPM %10.6410.03 -PBDT0.940.93 1 PBT0.780.67 16 NP0.500.50 0
