JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 22.42 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica rose 13.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.4218.46 21 OPM %5.716.01 -PBDT0.880.79 11 PBT0.550.50 10 NP0.410.36 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU