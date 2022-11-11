Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
Board of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper recommends final dividend
G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
-
Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 22.42 croreNet profit of Deco-Mica rose 13.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.4218.46 21 OPM %5.716.01 -PBDT0.880.79 11 PBT0.550.50 10 NP0.410.36 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU