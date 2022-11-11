Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 22.42 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica rose 13.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.4218.465.716.010.880.790.550.500.410.36

