Deep Industries standalone net profit declines 18.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 19.11% to Rs 60.39 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries declined 18.34% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 19.11% to Rs 60.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales60.3974.66 -19 OPM %56.4850.42 -PBDT31.7737.76 -16 PBT23.0128.00 -18 NP15.0118.38 -18

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:29 IST

