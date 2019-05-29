Deep Industries standalone net profit declines 27.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.41% to Rs 70.09 croreNet profit of Deep Industries declined 27.33% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.41% to Rs 70.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.55% to Rs 59.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.77% to Rs 259.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 300.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales70.0979.12 -11 259.12300.49 -14 OPM %43.7252.17 -51.9853.56 - PBDT28.4039.17 -27 125.48156.07 -20 PBT20.9529.32 -29 91.55117.29 -22 NP13.5118.59 -27 59.6476.02 -22
