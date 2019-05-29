Deep Industries standalone net profit declines 27.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.41% to Rs 70.09 crore

Net profit of declined 27.33% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.41% to Rs 70.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.55% to Rs 59.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.77% to Rs 259.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 300.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

