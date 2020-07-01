Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 394.70% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 145.78% in the December 2019 quarter
Manali Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 45.44% in the March 2020 quarter
Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2020 quarter
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 69.25% in the December 2019 quarter
Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 8.98% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 1292.95 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 394.70% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 1292.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1293.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.48% to Rs 87.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.51% to Rs 4685.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6742.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1292.951293.76 0 4685.386742.06 -31 OPM %9.256.75 -9.916.77 - PBDT75.8453.75 41 316.61281.25 13 PBT22.6110.39 118 103.08109.79 -6 NP22.414.53 395 87.2670.67 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU