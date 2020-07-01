Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 394.70% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 1292.95 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 394.70% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 1292.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1293.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.48% to Rs 87.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.51% to Rs 4685.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6742.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1292.951293.764685.386742.069.256.759.916.7775.8453.75316.61281.2522.6110.39103.08109.7922.414.5387.2670.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)