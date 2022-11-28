JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Snowman intimates of IT Dept. inspection at its office and warehouse in Mumbai
Business Standard

Deepak Industries standalone net profit rises 12.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 200.01 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries rose 12.25% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 200.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 163.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales200.01163.15 23 OPM %18.4620.31 -PBDT36.9233.13 11 PBT36.9233.13 11 NP27.5824.57 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU