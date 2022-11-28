Deepak Industries standalone net profit rises 12.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 200.01 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries rose 12.25% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 200.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 163.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.200.01163.1518.4620.3136.9233.1336.9233.1327.5824.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)