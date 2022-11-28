Deepak Industries standalone net profit rises 12.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 200.01 croreNet profit of Deepak Industries rose 12.25% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 200.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 163.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales200.01163.15 23 OPM %18.4620.31 -PBDT36.9233.13 11 PBT36.9233.13 11 NP27.5824.57 12
