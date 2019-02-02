Deepak Nitrite standalone net profit rises 55.46% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 21.87% to Rs 452.31 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 55.46% to Rs 31.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.87% to Rs 452.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 371.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales452.31371.14 22 OPM %14.6414.08 -PBDT61.3743.69 40 PBT48.0530.72 56 NP31.6220.34 55

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:58 IST

