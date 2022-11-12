Delhivery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 254.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Delhivery records net loss of Rs 399 cr in Q1 FY23
Delhivery expects moderate growth in shipment volumes in FY23
Delhivery launches guaranteed same-day delivery service
Delhivery to expand its infrastructure in Bhiwandi and Bangalore
Maruti Suzuki, Rupa & Company, Delhivery, Venus Pipes in focus
-
Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 1796.10 croreNet Loss of Delhivery reported to Rs 254.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 635.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 1796.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1497.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1796.101497.76 20 OPM %-7.67-34.59 -PBDT-66.19-513.50 87 PBT-266.24-633.34 58 NP-254.11-635.04 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU