Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Trident Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2020.

Delta Corp Ltd soared 12.36% to Rs 150.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd spiked 10.16% to Rs 21.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd surged 9.97% to Rs 8.71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd gained 9.63% to Rs 8.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up advanced 9.24% to Rs 167.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

