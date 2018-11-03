Delta Magnets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 21.30 croreNet profit of Delta Magnets reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales21.3018.53 15 OPM %9.208.74 -PBDT0.680.42 62 PBT0.14-0.15 LP NP0.32-0.33 LP
